Rulani's move scuttles Ndlovu dream at Chippa
Harold Ndlovu would have joined Chippa United had Rulani Mokwena continued as a coach.
The former Polokwane City and TS Sporting goalkeeper was training with Chippa before the lockdown after Mokwena called him and said he is keen to have him there...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.