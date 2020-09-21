Hlompho Kekana tells armchair critics to chill

Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana has begged to differ with those who say he was not in his element in the just-concluded season, giving himself high marks of eight out of 10 for his contribution.

Kekana, 35, hardly missed a game in the past season, amassing 44 appearances across all competitions as he led the Brazilians to treble of trophies (The Telkom Knockout, the league title and the Nedbank Cup).

Before the just-wrapped-up campaign, Kekana had lost a few midfield battles, but it was a different story in the 2019/20 season as the lad from Zebediela in Limpopo looked struggling to keep up with the pace in most of the games, especially against Baroka and Golden Arrows in the bio-bubble, where Goodman Mosele and Ntsako Makhubela came out on top against the Sundowns captain.

There was a general feeling among a section of the Brazilians supporters that Kekana did not deserve to start the games at the high rate he was, given his age. However, coach Pitso Mosimane persisted in playing his skipper week in week out, insisting “I stuck with him because he’s my captain”.

Disagreeing with those who say he struggled in the just-passed season, Kekana has argued it’s easier for the fans watching from the comfort of their sofas to criticise players. Kekana feels he did well and is happy about his overall season.

“I would give myself eight out of 10 because I am very proud of the many minutes I played…the contributions also make me happy with my overall season. We won three trophies, so I can’t complain,’’ Kekana told Sowetan.

“Obviously they [the critics] are sitting on the couches and watching football. It’s easier for them to comment from the couches. I was once a kid in the village and I could comment about players while I am watching from TV.’’

The Downs skipper is however not taking the criticism badly.

“You don’t know what’s the feeling on the field of play, so I won’t comment from a point of being a supporter. It’s so unfair of me to try and criticise the fans for criticising us.

“We are entertainers, we give them the content to talk about and it’s for us really to perform our duties as footballers.’’