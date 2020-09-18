Kadodia worried transfer talk may unsettle duo

Ahead of the new season, which is set to get under way on October 17, Maritzburg United chair Farouk Kadodia is worried whether Richard Ofori and Rushine de Reuck will show the same commitment to the team should their move to Gauteng fail to materialise.



Ofori and De Reuck have been heavily linked with a move to Gauteng, with Orlando Pirates one of the teams understood to be keen to sign them...