Sex toys company logo a no-go for Dutch club

Dutch top flight club FC Emmen will not be allowed to enter into a shirt sponsorship deal with a company that makes sex toys, the Dutch football association (KNVB) has said.

Emmen played their opening game of the new season without a logo on their shirt on Sunday as they were still looking for a sponsor. After agreeing a deal with EasyToys, they sought permission from the KNVB but it was swiftly denied.

"It is not appropriate to display sponsorship from the sex industry on match kit," said a statement from the association, noting it was in violation of their regulations.

"We must take in account that football is for both young and old."