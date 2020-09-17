Prodigal son Masuluke promises he'll never repeat old antics

After rejoining the club last week, famed goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke has promised that he won’t repeat the same mistakes that led to Baroka dismissing him in February 2018.

Having left the Limpopo club under a dark cloud alongside skipper Olaleng Shaku and charismatic coach Kgoloko Thobejane two years ago, Baroka have welcomed Masuluke back, granting him a three-year deal.

The trio were shown the door after it was alleged that they abused alcohol on the team bus while travelling back from Bethlehem, Free State,where they’d lost 2-0 to Free State Stars.

The 27-year-old keeper, who shot to stardom when his last-gasp bicycle kick forced a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates in a league match in 2016, was shortlisted for the prestigious Puskas award, losing out on the gong to French striker Olivier Giroud.

Thrilled to be back, Masuluke has reiterated that he’s learnt from his mistakes. “I am feeling great to be back. Home is home, that won’t change,’’ Masuluke told Sowetan.

“In life you learn through mistakes. At some point in life you must rectify your mistakes, especially after getting a second chance. I won’t repeat my mistakes again, I promise that. I just want to play in the top flight and progress with my football career.’’

Masuluke spent the past two seasons at Mpumalanga-based second-tier side TS Sporting. The Baroka prodigal son is also grateful for the opportunity Sporting gave him when the chips were down.

“I had a good time at Sporting. I am thankful that they allowed me to play football ... it meant a lot for me to be given a chance when things were not going well,’’ said Masuluke.

He is bracing for stiff competition for a starting slot from Elvis Chipezeze and Ayanda Dlamini. “Competition is everywhere in football, you just have to work hard to play.’’