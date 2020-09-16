Ajax victory over TTM to bolster promotion hopes

Ajax Cape Town boosted their chances of a promotion to the Premiership with a 5-1 victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at Bidvest Stadium yesterday.



A hat-trick by Eleazar Rodgers and goals by Siphesihle Mkhize and Chumani Butsaka, all in the second half, gave Ajax three points and sent them to top of the mini-league table with six points from three games...