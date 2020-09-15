Pitso won't rush to recall Mkhize from Ajax

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has given an indication that talented central midfielder Siphesihle Mkhize, who’s on loan at Ajax Cape Town, won’t be recalled any time soon.



Mkhize, 21, is having a stellar season at Ajax, where he’s forged a solid midfield partnership with Grant Margeman, who’s penned a deal to link up with Sundowns at the end of the current season as Ajax are still involved in the promotion play-offs...