Give young coaches a chance — Shakes
Amid the emergence of young coaches such as Ayanda Dlamini, John Maduka and Lehlohonolo Seema in the PSL, veteran football mentor Ephraim “Shakes’’ Mashaba has urged clubs to give these coaches enough time to prove themselves.
Dlamini steered AmaZulu to safety after he found them battling relegation when he took over in March from Jozef Vukusic, while Maduka replaced Seema last month and took Bloemfontein Celtic to the Nedbank Cup final and a top-eight finish on the log table...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.