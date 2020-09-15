Give young coaches a chance — Shakes

Amid the emergence of young coaches such as Ayanda Dlamini, John Maduka and Lehlohonolo Seema in the PSL, veteran football mentor Ephraim “Shakes’’ Mashaba has urged clubs to give these coaches enough time to prove themselves.



Dlamini steered AmaZulu to safety after he found them battling relegation when he took over in March from Jozef Vukusic, while Maduka replaced Seema last month and took Bloemfontein Celtic to the Nedbank Cup final and a top-eight finish on the log table...