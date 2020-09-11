Celtic captain Mabena oozes confidence about Cup

Bloemfontein Celtic captain Ndumiso Mabena has no doubts that Phunya Sele Sele have what it takes to stun favourites Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final at Orlando Stadium tomorrow night (8pm).



Leading up to this match, both teams are high in confidence after accomplishing their respective league objectives. Sundowns realised their dream of winning the championship, while Celtic fulfilled theirs of finishing in the top eight last week...