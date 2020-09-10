Leopards bolster chances to retain PSL status

Black Leopards made a strong statement about their intentions to remain in the Premiership, dispatching Ajax Cape Town 1-0 in the promotion play-offs tie at FNB Stadium yesterday.

Leopards were a bit lukewarm, but still managed to sneak past a spirited Ajax, with Mwape Musonda the scorer of the only goal of the match. Both teams are now equal on three points after the Urban Warriors beat Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) 3-2 on Sunday.

The Capetonians stringed together more passes in Leopards’ half. Sonwabile Mfecane and Rodrick Kabwe on the right and left flanks respectively, were a thorn in the flash to the Leopards rearguard in the first period.

The Ajax wingers delivered some dangerous crosses to locate their towering marksman Eleazar Rodgers. However, the resultant efforts were either off target or too weak to trouble astute Leopards shot-stopper King Ndlovu.

Despite their dominance, Ajax found themselves trailing 1-0 as early as the 25th minute – thanks to Musonda’s well-taken strike that beat Urban Warriors keeper Nick Hengelman.