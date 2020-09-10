La Liga start delayed due to scheduling row

The first game of the new La Liga season between Granada and Athletic Bilbao set for Friday has been postponed by a day after a judge from the Spanish soccer federation ruled that matches could not take place on Fridays or Mondays.

La Liga said in a statement on Wednesday they would appeal the decision to ensure matches could take place outside of weekends for the second round of fixtures, but confirmed the Granada v Athletic Bilbao game would now be held on Saturday.

The first game of the new campaign will now be Eibar's home fixture with Celta Vigo on Saturday at 4pm local time (2pm GMT), with the Granada-Athletic Bilbao match taking place later in the day at 6:30pm.