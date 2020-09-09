Mtawali backs Maduka to clinch cup for Celtic

Ernest Mtawali has backed fellow former Malawian international John Maduka to win the Nedbank Cup title with Bloemfontein Celtic.

Celtic will lock horns with newly crowned Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the final at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (8pm).

Maduka could also make history by becoming the first former player to win silverware for the club as a head coach.

Since taking over from Lehlohonolo Seema early last month, Maduka is yet to lose in eight matches and Mtawali, himself a former Celtic player, believes the team is good enough to beat Sundowns and lift the title.

“Up to this far, Maduka has done very well for Celtic, you can see the players are more free. They are playing good football and have not lost since he took over,” Mtawali said.

“One of his big achievements was beating Kaizer Chiefs in the league 3-1 and that day the team played well with a lot of confidence. He has given the players a lot of freedom to express themselves. With the way they are playing now, I think we are going to see a very exciting cup final against Sundowns.”