Gyimah leaves Leopards without saying a word
Defender Edwin Gyimah has seemingly fallen out with management at Black Leopards.
Gyimah was seen leaving the Dobsonville Stadium hurriedly with packed luggage after their 0-3 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday...
