Pitso rubs title success in the faces of doubting Thomases

Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso “Jingles” Mosimane has narrated why this season’s league title is most special than all the titles he’s won.

Mosimane continued with his championship pedigree at the weekend as Sundowns pipped Kaizer Chiefs to the league title, thanks to their 3-0 win over Black Leopards at Dobsonville Stadium.

Lebohang Maboe netted a hat-trick to gift the Brazilians the "La Decima" (10th league title), condemning Lidoda Duvha to the 15th spot. The victory put Downs on 59 points, two ahead of Chiefs, who’d been top of the table since the second game of the campaign in August last year until they drew 1-1 with Baroka on the final day.

A relived Mosimane, who’s now won five league titles with Sundowns, disclosed this season’s title was sweetest of the four previous championships. Mosimane insinuated the triumph was gratifying because it silences his doubters at the club, giving a hint of internal squabbles.

“It’s the most special, it’s the sweetest. I am being emotional on this trophy. You know how long it took for my contract to be renewed, you know how long I begged for my contract that I am the right guy and I earned it.

“It’s been difficult at the club; it was very difficult for me. There were a lot of doubters, even internal at Mamelodi Sundowns. Lots of people not sure but the trophy is here.’’