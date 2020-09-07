Soccer

Peerless Sundowns turning PSL into a one-sided league

07 September 2020 - 09:59
Sihle Ndebele Journalist

Mamelodi Sundowns' third successive league title could mean that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is gradually beginning to be a one-sided affair.

Sundowns clinched the title on the last day of the season after beating Black Leopards 3-0 at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday...

