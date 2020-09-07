Legend: Irrepressible Pitso Mosimane takes his place among the greats

Pitso Mosimane's place among the greats was never in doubt but in case there were still any skeptics in the room, he stepped things up a notch on Saturday and added another chapter to an impressive book of milestones that will be read for generations to come.

Jingles, as Mosimane is known, led Sundowns to a tenth league title since the inception of the Premier Soccer League in 1996 and in a personal milestone for the overachieving coach, it was his fifth championship in the seven years he has been at the helm at Chloorkop.

It is an incredible record for a coach who has developed an impressive knack of beating seemingly insurmountable odds and proving the doubters wrong.