How Chiefs let the title slip through their fingers

The reality that Kaizer Chiefs were once 13 points clear at the summit of the log, until they were pipped by Mamelodi Sundowns to the title on the last day of the season, leaves a lot of questions about the club's propensity for success.



The title slipped through Chiefs' fingers after playing out to a 1-all draw with Baroka at the weekend. The Soweto outfit had scored first via Khama Billiat in the first period, before allowing Baroka to strike a minute before the hour-mark. Baroka's goal that ended Chiefs' title hopes was scored by Manuel Kambala...