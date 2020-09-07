Black Leopards to give their all in play-offs
Black Leopards caretaker coach Morgan Shivambu has promised that his side will put on a fight of their lives in the promotional play-offs as they look to retain their status in the Absa Premiership.
Leopards dropped to the play-off place following their 0-3 defeat to league champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the final day at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.