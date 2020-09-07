Black Leopards to give their all in play-offs

Black Leopards caretaker coach Morgan Shivambu has promised that his side will put on a fight of their lives in the promotional play-offs as they look to retain their status in the Absa Premiership.



Leopards dropped to the play-off place following their 0-3 defeat to league champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the final day at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday...