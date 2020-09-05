Soccer

PSL title race: Brace yourselves for a roller coaster ride on the final day

By TIMESLIVE - 05 September 2020 - 14:35
Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Rivaldo Coetzee of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on August 27, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/Gallo Images/BackpagePix

Both Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will face teams who cannot afford to play for anything but a win in Saturday's blockbuster final round of the Absa Premiership.

