PrayForKaizerChiefs trends on Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs fans have taken their prayers for their team to win the league title on “Super Saturday” to the Twittersphere, with the hashtag “#PrayForKaizerChiefs” trending.

Amakhosi fans – desperate to see their team end four previous campaigns without a trophy in their 50th anniversary season – literally took their prayers online in an attempt to “manifest” the trophy on Saturday.

The Absa Premiership is poised for a dramatic finish in its final round, where all eight matches kick off at 3.30pm.

Chiefs (56 points and a +21 goal difference) meet second-last-placed Baroka FC (28 points), who also need a win to escape the dreaded playoff position.

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns (56 points, +18 goal difference), who have closed what was a 13-point gap from Chiefs in December, meet third-last Black Leopards, who need a win to be sure of remaining a point above Baroka.