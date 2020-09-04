Middendorp leaning on Mathoho to make a quick recovery

Kaizer Chiefs mentor Ernst Middendorp, who has never won a league title in his coaching career, can surely smell the tantalising aroma of the championship now.



Middendorp is on the verge of clinching the Absa Premiership title with Amakhosi as they head into tomorrow’s final day leading the race thanks to their superior goal difference to second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns with both on 56 points...