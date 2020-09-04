Middendorp leaning on Mathoho to make a quick recovery
Kaizer Chiefs mentor Ernst Middendorp, who has never won a league title in his coaching career, can surely smell the tantalising aroma of the championship now.
Middendorp is on the verge of clinching the Absa Premiership title with Amakhosi as they head into tomorrow’s final day leading the race thanks to their superior goal difference to second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns with both on 56 points...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.