Jomo vows to carry on as coach: This is my club
Jomo Sono insists he won't quit coaching Jomo Cosmos even as the team he owns survived relegation by a whisker this season.
After Ezenkosi just about made it on the final day of the GladAfrica Championship at the weekend, many feel Sono's passion has faded and are suggesting that perhaps it is time for him to step aside.
Cosmos had a poor season and finished 13th on the table with 33 points from 30 matches, only to survive relegation by a point ahead of Mbombela United and TS Sporting.
But the defiant Sono insists no one should tell him what to do at his club. “I don’t deal with noise from people, I do what I have to do and I’m not answerable to anybody,” Sono told Sowetan.
“I don’t answer to ghosts. Many people... things do not go well for them because they concentrate on other people’s business.
“Everyone has got his own opinion but I don’t look at that and I don’t care.”
The 65-year-old tactician did admit that they had a bad season but stated he knew that they were always going to beat the relegation in the end. “It is not how you start but how you finish. We knew we had a bad season but we had to finish strong,” Sono said.
“If people want to have things their way then they must have their clubs; this is my club and I won’t listen to anyone.
“Everything you do in life you have people talking but I don’t even think of those people. When I went into this bubble, I knew that we were going to survive because I believe in myself.
“Before I went into the bubble I didn’t speak to the media. I avoided the media as much as I could. Even now I will start talking to the press about what we are going to do next week.”
Sono is the longest serving coach in domestic football, having been at the helm of Cosmos since 1994. He took over from Roy Matthews following their relegation from the top league. Sono returned Cosmos to elite league the very next year, after finishing second in the OK League.
Other relegation and promotion intervals under Sono are as follows:
- 2008 relegated; 2009 promoted
- 2010 relegated; 2011 promoted
- 2012 relegated; 2015 promoted
- 2016 relegated
