Jomo vows to carry on as coach: This is my club

Jomo Sono insists he won't quit coaching Jomo Cosmos even as the team he owns survived relegation by a whisker this season.

After Ezenkosi just about made it on the final day of the GladAfrica Championship at the weekend, many feel Sono's passion has faded and are suggesting that perhaps it is time for him to step aside.

Cosmos had a poor season and finished 13th on the table with 33 points from 30 matches, only to survive relegation by a point ahead of Mbombela United and TS Sporting.

But the defiant Sono insists no one should tell him what to do at his club. “I don’t deal with noise from people, I do what I have to do and I’m not answerable to anybody,” Sono told Sowetan.

“I don’t answer to ghosts. Many people... things do not go well for them because they concentrate on other people’s business.

“Everyone has got his own opinion but I don’t look at that and I don’t care.”