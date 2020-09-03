How Ajax blew chance for direct promotion

Coming into the Biologically Safe Environment (BSE), Ajax Cape Town were sitting comfortably at the summit of the GladAfrica Championship table and looked certain to clinch automatic promotion.

However, things turned ugly for the Urban Warriors as they were eventually ousted by Swallows from the top. Level on 57 points, the Dube Birds pipped the Urban Warriors to the second-tier title by virtue of a better goal difference.

Swallows were just one goal better than Ajax. But taking into account that the Cape club were once nine points clear, it shouldn't have reached the stage where they had to rely on goal difference.

A number of factors contributed to Ajax's slip-up, but the departure of Dutch mentor Andries Ulderink on the last day of January is where the disaster started. Calvin Marlin replaced Ulderink.

Ulderink had overseen 19 games, with 13 wins, four losses and two draws. Marlin, as a caretaker coach who’d never been the main mentor before, started well but as time went by his lack of experience caught up with him.