Don't write us off yet, vows Larsen

Even with two tough matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits awaiting them, relegation-threatened Polokwane City still believe their fate in the Absa Premiership is not yet sealed.

City, who are at the bottom of the table with 25 points from 28 matches, have Sundowns tonight at Loftus Versfeld (6pm) and Wits on Saturday at FNB Stadium to get six points and pull a dramatic escape.

In fact City could be relegated tonight if they lose to Sundowns and Black Leopards beat Bidvest Wits, while Baroka and AmaZulu draw their matches.

Coach Clinton Larsen said it is premature to write the team off based on their position in the league, and that they can turn their fortunes against both Sundowns and Wits, who are both challenging for the league title.

“I was in a very similar situation with Chippa United last season, everyone said the team was relegated and it didn’t happen,” Larsen said in an interview with Sowetan yesterday.

“Now we have a chance to fight and prove everybody wrong once again. I know the whole country has written off the team and it is up to us as coaches and players to prove everybody wrong.”