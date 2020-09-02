Don't write us off yet, vows Larsen
Even with two tough matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits awaiting them, relegation-threatened Polokwane City still believe their fate in the Absa Premiership is not yet sealed.
City, who are at the bottom of the table with 25 points from 28 matches, have Sundowns tonight at Loftus Versfeld (6pm) and Wits on Saturday at FNB Stadium to get six points and pull a dramatic escape.
In fact City could be relegated tonight if they lose to Sundowns and Black Leopards beat Bidvest Wits, while Baroka and AmaZulu draw their matches.
Coach Clinton Larsen said it is premature to write the team off based on their position in the league, and that they can turn their fortunes against both Sundowns and Wits, who are both challenging for the league title.
“I was in a very similar situation with Chippa United last season, everyone said the team was relegated and it didn’t happen,” Larsen said in an interview with Sowetan yesterday.
“Now we have a chance to fight and prove everybody wrong once again. I know the whole country has written off the team and it is up to us as coaches and players to prove everybody wrong.”
After neighbours Baroka FC's heroics against Sundowns on Sunday when they edged them 1-0 at Dobsonville Stadium, Larsen believes his side can do it as well. This is despite the Citizens having yet to record a victory in the bio-bubble with two defeats and two draws in their four matches.
“We are just hoping we can do what a team like Baroka did and get the results against all odds,” Larsen said.
“Something I learnt in football is that anything is possible. Nobody gave Baroka a chance, look at what happened. So why shouldn’t we think it is possible? Strange things have happened in football and I am a firm believer and optimist.
“Last season nobody expected us [Chippa] to beat Kaizer Chiefs and we’ve done it. It is a similar situation with Sundowns and Wits now.”
Just like Polokwane, Sundowns cannot afford to drop points tonight in the title race, especially after losing to Baroka in their last match.
“We are not concerned about what Sundowns are fighting for, we have our battle. We worry about our team and not the next team. As you can see, there have been some unexpected results in the last few weeks and I’m sure that trend is going to continue,” Larsen said.