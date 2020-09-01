Soccer

Mbombela United relegated to ABC Motsepe League

01 September 2020 - 13:05
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Eswatini international Sabelo Ndzinisa
Eswatini international Sabelo Ndzinisa
Image: TS Sporting

GladAfrica Championship side Mbombela United have been docked a whopping 23 points and subsequently dropped to the ABC Motsepe League.

Mbombela, who finished 14th on the table above TS Sporting and Real Eagles to stave off relegation, were on Monday found guilty of fielding Sabelo Ndzinisa in 23 games, despite him having initially signed for Sporting. 

Mbombela's Mpumalanga rivals, Sporting, are the ones who lodged the complaint and they'll now remain in the GladAfrica as the case went in their favour.

Before the case, Mbombela and Sporting both finished on 32 points but Tingwenyama boasted a superior goal difference, meaning Abantu Bemthetho had to go down with bottom-placed Eagles.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Ndzinisa, an Eswatini international, has been banned for two years. Ndzinisa featured 20 times and scored once for Mbombela this season.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) are expected to release a statement soon.

 

Swallows FC soar back to the Premiership after winning promotion on dramatic final day

Swallows FC soared back to the Premiership with a 3-0 victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM) to book their place in the top-flight ahead ...
Sport
1 day ago

Marlin spurs Ajax to throw off goal shackles in NFD do-or-die battle

Ajax Cape Town have to take risks in front of goal‚ coach Calvin Marlin said after a his goal-shy team’s run of poor form has seen them spurn a ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...
No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
X