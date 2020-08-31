Sinky determined to block Highlands Park sale
Highlands Park shareholder Sinky Mnisi is heading to court in an attempt to block the club’s sale to TS Galaxy.
Mnisi, a minority shareholder, told Sowetan yesterday that he was in the dark and had not consented to the sale of the club to Tim Sukazi...
