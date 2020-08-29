Ajax Cape Town have to take risks in front of goal‚ coach Calvin Marlin said after a his goal-shy team’s run of poor form has seen them spurn a nine-point lead to go into Sunday’s final round of the GladAfrica Championship at a disadvantage in second place.

Ajax have won two and lost three of their five games in the bio-bubble‚ picking up six points out of a possible 15 to see a nine-point lead whittled down to where a 2-1 defeat against JDR Stars on Thursday allowed hungry Swallows FC to draw level on 53 points.

Ajax meet 13th-placed‚ relegation-threatened Mbombela United at Rand Stadium on Sunday. Swallows are up against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila‚ who are assured of third place and the playoffs‚ at Makhulong Stadium.

The narrowest of margins of a single goal separates the two – with Swallows top from a +11 difference to Ajax’s +10.

This means if both teams win‚ the scorelines will be crucial to who becomes champion for automatic promotion to the Premiership. If both lose or draw‚ Swallows win.

Marlin admitted Ajax were distressingly flat losing against Stars for a team chasing a promotion championship.