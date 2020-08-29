Arsenal confident Aubameyang will extend contract, says Arteta

Arsenal are confident striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new contract which would tie him to the club for a “long time”, manager Mikel Arteta said on Thursday.

Gabon international Aubameyang, 31, has been Arsenal’s top scorer in each of the past two seasons and has only one year left on his current contract.

“I keep being positive, we have had some really good talks with him and his agent,” Arteta told reporters in a virtual news conference ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield match against Liverpool at Wembley.

“I’m confident we will find an agreement soon. He should be very happy that he will be staying at the club for a long time.”

Aubameyang’s double strikes in the FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City and in the final vs London rivals Chelsea ensured Arsenal qualified for the Europa League.

Having been named captain for the second half of the season, the Wembley triumph delivered the striker’s first trophy with the club since he joined from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.