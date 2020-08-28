SuperSport target return to continental football

A return to continental football next season is what motivates SuperSport United as they chase a top-three finish in the Absa Premiership.

This was revealed by midfielder Jamie Webber as they prepare to face struggling Orlando Pirates at Ellis Park Stadium tomorrow (1.30pm).

SuperSport last played in CAF Confederation Cup when they lost to Kenyan giants Gor Mahia in the play-offs stage in 2018 and Webber said a return is now their target.

“To be honest, we do speak a lot about the [Absa Premiership] title but it is not in our hands, to be realistic. I think a top-three finish would be the best finish for us,” Webber told Sowetan yesterday.

“Even if we do win our remaining three matches we will still have to depend on other teams to lose.

“So, it is not really in our hands but the top three is. I think we will push for that.

"CAF is a big competition we’ve played previously. It is a nice tournament to play and to travel around the continent.”