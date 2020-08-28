SuperSport target return to continental football
A return to continental football next season is what motivates SuperSport United as they chase a top-three finish in the Absa Premiership.
This was revealed by midfielder Jamie Webber as they prepare to face struggling Orlando Pirates at Ellis Park Stadium tomorrow (1.30pm).
SuperSport last played in CAF Confederation Cup when they lost to Kenyan giants Gor Mahia in the play-offs stage in 2018 and Webber said a return is now their target.
“To be honest, we do speak a lot about the [Absa Premiership] title but it is not in our hands, to be realistic. I think a top-three finish would be the best finish for us,” Webber told Sowetan yesterday.
“Even if we do win our remaining three matches we will still have to depend on other teams to lose.
“So, it is not really in our hands but the top three is. I think we will push for that.
"CAF is a big competition we’ve played previously. It is a nice tournament to play and to travel around the continent.”
A win for SuperSport tomorrow will certainly eliminate Pirates from the race for that third spot and Webber said they were very aware of that.
“Pirates are one of the teams that are also there fighting for a top-three finish, so we call it a six-pointer game. If we win, we eliminate one threat at least. We do hope we win and we will do our best to win,” Webber said.
“It is a tough game and Pirates are a big team; so we will have to do our best to win.”
The Buccaneers are yet to win since the resumption of football and lost their previous match to Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld last weekend.
The 22-year-old said they won’t read too much into Bucs' struggles as he believes their fortunes can change anytime.
“We can’t become complacent even though they are not doing so well now. Who knows, they might turn it around and do well against us. We can’t take it for granted that they are not doing well and we can’t go to the game thinking it is going to be a walkover. We’ve to prepare mentally for the best Pirates that we will play against.”
