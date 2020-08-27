Bobe confident Leopards will survive

Despite having to face two title hopefuls in Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest in two of their remaining three matches, Black Leopards caretaker coach Mongezi Bobe remains optimistic they will survive relegation this season.

Leopards are 13th on the log standings with 26 points and only two clear of the bottom-placed Polokwane City. They will face AmaZulu, a team also fighting for relegation, at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday before playing Wits and Sundowns in their last fixtures.

“There are no easy games... all matches are tough. Other teams are fighting to get into the top eight [while] others are trying to win the league and some to survive. Every game we will play we will fight,” Bobe said after his side lost to SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

“We would have loved to collect all three points or even a draw if possible. But we couldn’t and it is painful for us, but we will soldier on.“There are still other games coming so we have to fight. It is not going to be easy though, you know when you are fighting for relegation every game is tough.”