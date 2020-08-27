Ajax lose ground in race for automatic promotion, advantage Swallows

Tshepo Matsemela’s brace dented Ajax Cape Town’s automatic promotion hopes as they lost 2-1 to JDR Stars at Rand Stadium yesterday.

Swallows beat Richards Bay 2-0 in the simultaneous game, taking the Dube Birds level on 54 points with Ajax at the summit heading into the finale on Sunday. Swallows are now top of the table by virtue of a better goal difference. In the last round, Ajax face Mbombela United, while Swallows take on Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, who are third after beating Uthongathi 1-0 on the same day, securing third spot, and a place in the play-offs.

Injuries compelled Ajax and JDR to soldier on without their respective top scorers Abednego Mosiatlhaga and Moeketsi Makhanya. Mosiatlhaga also leads the GladAfrica Championship scoring charts with an impressive 17 strikes, five ahead of second-placed Makhanya.

Left-back Cohen Stander enabled Ajax to create the better early chances, taking on defenders down the flank and delivering a few crosses.