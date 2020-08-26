Komphela blames altitude for poor results

Steve Komphela has attributed the challenges Golden Arrows are facing to their failure to adjust to the altitude in the bio-bubble in Gauteng.

Arrows are yet to register a victory since the resumption of the Premier Soccer League matches earlier this month, with three defeats and a draw. Following their 0-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at Dobsonville Stadium on Monday night, the Arrows coach says the fact that all three KwaZulu-Natal teams are struggling prove their difficulties to adjust in altitude.

“Maybe if you look at AmaZulu and Maritzburg United how they have been doing, even ourselves we have not been doing well,” Komphela explained.

“Could it be an issue of altitude? That is a highly scientific argument one can bring up. It should not be an excuse. But when I go back to individual matches, when you look at the games we played against Stellenbosch, who are playing a very difficult game of reinforcing defence, they make your life difficult, they defend the box like nobody else.