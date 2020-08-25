Riekerink fires warning shot at top 8 contenders

As their last three games are against fellow top-eight hopefuls in Golden Arrows, Highlands Park and SuperSport United respectively, Cape Town City coach Jan Riekerink has stressed the importance of beating these teams to maintain their slot in the top eight.

Beating Orlando Pirates 1-0 via a Kermit Erasmus solitary strike on Sunday saw City leapfrog Highlands to position seven on the standings, with 36 points, one ahead of the Lions of the North. The Capetonians overcame the Sea Robbers despite being 10-man down after Mpho Makola was red-carded in the first half.

Insisting their objective is to remain in the top eight until the conclusion of the season, Riekerink knows the significance of winning against direct foes for the top-eight berths if they are to hold onto their seventh spot.

“To be honest, for me as a coach, the beautiful thing is to go for the highest goal… of course we want to be among the first eight teams at the end of the season. We are still not there, there are a lot of teams close to each other [on the log],’’ said Riekerink after their win versus Pirates.