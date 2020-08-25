Nomvethe fired up to inspire his team

With Ajax Cape Town and Swallows looking sure to finish first and second on the GladAfrica Championship table respectively, third-placed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and Uthongathi in the fourth spot stand a good chance to clinch the last play-off slot.

The anecdote about the battle for the third spot is that Tshakhuma and Uthongathi face-off in the penultimate round at Sturrock Park tomorrow (3pm). These two sides are separated by a point, with Tshakhuma on 45.

Veteran Uthongathi striker Siyabonga “Bhele” Nomvethe has described tomorrow’s showdown against TTM as a “cup final”. The 42-year-old well-travelled marksman is the oldest player in the domestic professional league.

“Lo mdlalo ngiwufanisa ne final, bhuti wam [this game is like a final to me, my brother]. I do not think there was ever a game ebalululeke [that’s important] like this in the club’s history,’’ Nomvethe told Sowetan yesterday.

“If we want to play in the play-offs, we must win these two remaining games [their last game is against TS Galaxy on Sunday]. Beating Tshakhuma will mean we go to third and that would also put confidence in the team.’’

Bhele also reiterated he won’t be retiring at the end of the season, irrespective of Uthongathi’s fate. “I will be continuing. My body still allows me to play.’’