Makola red card was our undoing, says coach Zinnbauer

Orlando Pirates coach Jozef Zinnbauer has attributed Sunday's Absa Premiership defeat against Cape Town City to a red card received by the Cape side in the first half.

This seems a bit strange given that Pirates should have had an upper hand, having played nearly an hour with an extra man after Mpho Makola, a former Buccaneer, was ejected from the game for two bookable offences 12 minutes before the halftime break.

It was Kermit Erasmus’s single strike in the first-half’s injury time that won the game for City. The defeat extended the Buccaneers’ winless run to six games, piling pressure on Zinnbauer. Pirates last won a league game when they beat Black Leopards via an own goal in February.

Funnily, Zinnbauer feels playing against a reduced side was the main reason they lost the match.

“In the first 15, 20 minutes we had control of the game. [We had one or two] good chances…we do not score and comes the red card that was a break [meaning it was a turning point] for me in the game,’’ said a visibly dispirited Zinnbauer during a virtual post-match media conference.