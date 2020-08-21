Promotion a two-horse race between Ajax and Swallows

Prediction: Ajax will clinch it.

Play-offs spots

With Ajax likely to hold on to their top spot, Swallows are odds on to finish second and contest the play-offs against third-placed GladAfrica side, alongside a team that finishes 15th in the Premiership.

Losing to Free State Stars midweek may not have seen Tshakhuma drop from the third spot, but it gave leverage to fourth-placed Uthongathi, with that said, the third spot is up for grabs. Interestingly, TTM and Uthongathi, separated by a point, face off in the penultimate round on Wednesday.

Tomorrow Tshakhuma trade blows with TS Sporting, while the Cane Cutters play the already demoted Royal Eagles on Sunday. Fifth-placed Real Kings, on 40 points, have an outside chances to finish third should TTM and Uthongathi drop the ball.

Prediction: Swallows and Uthongathi to finish second and third respectively.

Relegation battle

Eagles are already relegated. Their 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Jomo Cosmos on Wednesday proved the final nail in the coffin. The KZN side are on 19 points and even winning their remaining games won’t suffice as 15th-paced Ezenkosi have 26 points.

Cosmos could be next. Mbombela United and Sporting could be in trouble as well. The Mpumalanga clubs are level on 28 points in the 13th and 14th spots respectively.

Prediction: Mbombela will follow Eagles.

Fixtures (all at 3.30pm)

Tomorrow: Cosmos v FS Stars, Wits Rugby Stadium (1pm); Umoya v JDR, Tuks Stadium (3pm); Kings v Mbombela, Tsakane Stadium (3pm); Ajax v Tuks, Rand Stadium (3pm). Sunday: Uthongathi v Eagles, Randburg Rugby Stadium (1pm); Swallows v Steenberg, Makhulong Stadium (3pm); TTM v Sporting, Sturrock Park (3pm); Richards Bay v Galaxy, Tuks Stadium (3pm)