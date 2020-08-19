The mad scramble to avoid the relegation quicksand is likely to start taking shape in the coming days as the five candidates for the drop desperately attempt to claw their way back from brink.

Chippa United‚ Baroka FC‚ Black Leopards‚ AmaZulu and Polokwane City are all in peril and have a little over two weeks to escape the cold reality of life outside the Absa premiership.

These are desperate times and the battle to avoid a straight drop to the National First Division‚ or the uncertainty of the play-offs‚ continues this week with tricky matches for the troubled five.

The 14th-placed AmaZulu are only a point away from the basement and while they are yet to be beaten after winning four points in two matches following Ayanda Dlamini's arrival in March‚ the new coach is not taking anything for granted.

“We expected that it was going to be difficult against Baroka (in their last game a few days ago)‚ especially after five months of no football‚” Dlamini said.

“It was our first match and they (Baroka) played in the semifinals (of the Nedbank Cup) .... you could see in the second half that they still had legs. But I’m happy with the boys‚ the way they managed the game in the second half and the way they fought. They gave everything.

“It was a point that is going to help us a lot‚ and we can take it. Remember Baroka also are in the same situation as us. But I think we had the chances to win the game.

“At least we played at (Lucas Moripe Stadium) and we had the feel of the ground. It’s very‚ very good and we can’t complain about the pitch.

"Obviously it’s home away from home and we have to turn into our home.”

Leopards are the only side among the troubled five who have managed to win a game since the return of the Absa premiership in the beginning following the coronavirus-enforced break. While the Limpopo side remains at the foot of the 16-team standings‚ their gutsy 3-2 victory over Maritzburg United on Sunday will have signalled their intention to fight till the last day of the season on September 5.

Baroka earned a priceless point against Orlando Pirates in their 1-1 draw at Ellis Park on Tuesday night‚ but it was not enough to put distance between themselves and their fellow strugglers. The Limpopo side are still only two points from the basement‚ which will have pleased bottom club Leopards.

Chippa also failed to pull away from the trapdoor as they could only manage a goalless draw with Highlands Park on Tuesday night. The result took the 12th-placed Eastern Cape side to 27 points and this means they are still very much in the firing.

AmaZulu face Wits in their next outing at the FNB Stadium on Friday and Dlamini is well aware that the three priceless points on the table would ease the pressure ahead of their remaining matches.

The AmaZulu coach will have fond memories of the cavernous 2010 World Cup venue as they shocked premiership title favourites Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in their last match before the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

REMAINING MATCHES FOR THE FIVE TEAMS BATTLING RELEGATION

Chippa United:

vs Baroka FC‚ August 22 vs Stellenbosch FC‚ August 28 vs Kaizer Chiefs‚ September 2 vs Golden Arrows‚ September 5

AmaZulu:

vs Bidvest Wits‚ August 21 vs Bloem Celtic‚ August 24 vs Black Leopards‚ August 29 vs Stellenbosch‚ September 2 vs Highlands Park‚ September 5

Polokwane City:

vs SuperSport United‚ August 19 vs Highlands park‚ August 22 vs Bloem Celtic‚ August 30 vs Mamelodi Sundowns September 2 vs Bidvest Wits‚ September 5

Baroka:

vs Chippa United‚ August 22 vs Mamelodi Sundowns‚ August 30 vs SuperSport United‚ September 2 vs Kaizer Chiefs‚ September 5

Black Leopards:

vs Golden Arrows‚ August 21 vs SuperSport United‚ August 25 vs AmaZulu‚ August 29 vs Bidvest Wits‚ September 2 vs Mamelodi Sundowns‚ September 5