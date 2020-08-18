Tributes continue to pour in for legendary sportswriter Mseleku

Prominent figures in sports journalism have paid glowing tribute to the late renowned sports scribe Sibusiso Mseleku, who died from coronavirus-related complications on Monday.

Chief director of communications in the department of sport & recreation Mickey Modisane described Mseleku’s death as a huge blow for print media.

“Bra S'bu was a prolific sportswriter,” Modisane told Sowetan on Tuesday .

“His writing used to bring games alive. Over and above football politics, he understood that very well. Whether be it by his opinion piece or by his instant comment, he has never put his pen wrong.

“I’ve worked with him for years while I was still at [Orlando] Pirates and also still when I joined the department. He was always on point. As his final piece with regards to the journey of his life, it is important for us as department of sports, arts & culture to say farewell to you.”

Mseleku, 59, worked for several newspapers as a sports journalist and columnist, including Drum magazine and Sowetan. He retired as City Press sports editor a year and a half ago.

“He passed on at a time when print media is suffering and people like him are highly needed to revive it and bring it back,” Modisane said.

Ex-colleague and current Daily Sun sports editor Matthews Mpete said he learnt a lot from Mseleku while they were still working together at Media Park in Johannesburg.

“We were colleagues for many years, I think for over two decades. What I will miss the most about him are his funny jokes,” Mpete said.