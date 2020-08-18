Tributes continue to pour in for legendary sportswriter Mseleku
Prominent figures in sports journalism have paid glowing tribute to the late renowned sports scribe Sibusiso Mseleku, who died from coronavirus-related complications on Monday.
Chief director of communications in the department of sport & recreation Mickey Modisane described Mseleku’s death as a huge blow for print media.
“Bra S'bu was a prolific sportswriter,” Modisane told Sowetan on Tuesday .
“His writing used to bring games alive. Over and above football politics, he understood that very well. Whether be it by his opinion piece or by his instant comment, he has never put his pen wrong.
“I’ve worked with him for years while I was still at [Orlando] Pirates and also still when I joined the department. He was always on point. As his final piece with regards to the journey of his life, it is important for us as department of sports, arts & culture to say farewell to you.”
Mseleku, 59, worked for several newspapers as a sports journalist and columnist, including Drum magazine and Sowetan. He retired as City Press sports editor a year and a half ago.
“He passed on at a time when print media is suffering and people like him are highly needed to revive it and bring it back,” Modisane said.
Ex-colleague and current Daily Sun sports editor Matthews Mpete said he learnt a lot from Mseleku while they were still working together at Media Park in Johannesburg.
“We were colleagues for many years, I think for over two decades. What I will miss the most about him are his funny jokes,” Mpete said.
“I’ve travelled the world with him, with our last trip being in New Zealand and we shared a lot of thoughts when it comes to football matters.
“When he was working for City Press, I was working for Sunday Sun and Daily Sun. We used to exchange content. At some stage, we were used to each other on a personal level. One of the best SA writers that I have ever worked with, honestly speaking. I definitely learnt a lot from him because he was far older than me. May his soul rest in peace and condolences to the family.”
Athletics South Africa president and SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee acting president Aleck Skhosana was lost for words yesterday.
“It is a great loss, but the good thing about it, no matter how painful it is, he left a huge legacy for those who are writers in the sporting fraternity,” Skhosana said. “The last time I met him was in March at a hotel at the airport and he told me that he was doing digital media and we said when ‘this thing is over, we need to meet’, so I think it is a huge loss.”
Mseleku's colleague at City Press for many years Daniel "Trompies" Mothowagae, who later became his deputy, fondly remembered the man who brought him to the newspaper in 2005.
"One can take an entire day trying to put together words that better describe Bra S'bu. Simply put: He command a huge presence in the sports media industry- literally and figuratively," Mothowagae said.
"His big laughter was an indicator that Mseleku was in the newsroom."
