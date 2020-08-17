The Netflix of football, Champions League to deliver more drama

Perhaps the Uefa Champions League has, inadvertently, found the right formula for the Netflix era.

Rather than having to wait two weeks for the second episode of two-legged knockout games, allowing for distractions and loss of attention, fans have been binge watching the action every night.

The Covid-enforced final eight mini-tournament in the Portuguese capital has delivered real drama, with unexpected plot twists in every instalment.

The only pity is that the four single-leg knockout games have been played out in empty stadiums in front of only a handful of team staff, medical officials, security guards and a few, very fortunate, journalists.