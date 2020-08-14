Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has admitted‚ though he did so with rueful chuckle‚ that he is haunted by the ghosts of Orlando Pirates when his team go to play at their new bio-bubble home ground at Orlando Stadium.

The 16 Premier Division teams in the biologically safe environment (BSE) were assigned home stadiums in a draw.

Middendorp‚ one of the more eccentric coaching characters in the Absa Premiership‚ was asked after his league-leading team’s 1-1 draw on their return to football at Orlando on Wednesday night how it feels to have been assigned a home ground at the venue that normally houses Amakhosi’s bitter rivals Pirates.

“It’s strange‚” Middendorp chuckled asked in his post-match press conference how about walking into a home match in stadium adorned with Pirates’ badge‚ branding and memorabilia.