“It was a good move – let’s take talking chess – from an opponent inside the league to provide a certain direction. But OK‚ it happens. We had to find the solution‚” Middendorp said of Downs’ acquisition of Maluleka‚ who has been released from Amakhosi and joined his new team.

Chiefs’ coach said he believes Under-20 international Ngcobo – who looked the part in a match against Wits where no player could be expected to be 100 percent in flow after five months inactive – can play his role in Amakhosi’s title chase in the BSE.

“What I have seen‚ and we have seen‚ in the training sessions in the last three‚ four weeks‚ after we could work as a team‚ is a lot of good moments contributing in attacking in particular‚” Middendorp said.

“And so far he has done well in this game. Here and there we have to expect that it will not go from game to game. But we made a decision to put him in and he had some good passes.

“I’m not really riding the wave of ‘young players’‚ and ‘Diski [reserve] team players’. I believe that if somebody is part of the squad‚ it doesn’t matter if they are 34‚ or 19 or 20 – if he is part of the squad then he deserves to be there.