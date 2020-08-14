Arsenal sign Brazil winger Willian on three-year contract

Willian had confirmed last week that he would leave Chelsea after seven "wonderful" years at Stamford Bridge.

"I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come," Arteta added,

The Spaniard is also working towards tying down striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a new three-year contract as Arsenal, who finished eighth in the Premier League last season, look to bridge the gap to the top four.

The moves come amid a backlash against the north London club who announced plans to lay off 55 staff a week after their FA Cup success over Chelsea at Wembley guaranteed them a spot in next season's Europa League.