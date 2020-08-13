SuperSport boss Matthews explains why he would sell Orlando Pirates target Bradley Grobler

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has given a detailed breakdown of why the club would be willing to sell utility player Aubrey Modiba and striker Bradley Grobler.

Matthews said the sale of the two players would form part of SuperSport balancing their books financially amidst the impact of Covid-19 on football clubs.

As to why those two in particular? That would be a mixture of high demand – Sundowns have made a “very good offer” for Modiba‚ and reported Orlando Pirates target Grobler is second-top scorer in the Absa Premiership – and the fact that they are not among the players SuperSport simply cannot sell‚ Matthews explained.

“To be clear I don’t want to sell any players. My board knows I’m particularly painful in rather not wanting to bring players in‚ and not let players go‚” Matthews told an inline press conference of the SA Football Journalists Association.

“But the reality of the situation is that you are going to have to let players go.

“In that situation you have to look at your squad and say‚ ‘Where will I feel the least pain from a perspective of continuity or depth?’

“For example I could sell Ronwen Williams‚ but is that what I want to do? How can I replace my captain? You look at those situations and say those players are not for sale. And we have a few of those in the club at the moment.

“Certainly the big trio [Teboho Mokoena‚ Sipho Mbule and Jamie Webber] who we want to release to a club in Europe.