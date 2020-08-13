Lebohang Maboe was just a stopgap, says Pitso

Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Pitso Mosimane has given an impression his decision to deploy forward Lebohang Maboe at right-back in their goalless draw against Orlando Pirates on Tuesday was just an improvisation.

As Mosimane has successfully converted myriad players such as Bongani Zungu and Rivaldo Coetzee from natural positions to new ones in the past, many had thought he was intending to do the same with Maboe.

However, the Brazilians mentor said he only fielded Maboe in defence because the position's usual suspects - Anele Ngcongca and Thapelo Morena - were still injured.

"Ooh! Lebo yeah, he didn't play wing-back he played right-back. What are we going to do ... with Thapelo injured and Anele still injured?'' reasoned Mosimane.