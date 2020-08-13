Kaizer Chiefs drop vital points

Kaizer Chiefs failed to extend their lead at the top after they conceded late to draw 1-1 with Bidvest Wits in their Absa Premiership match at Orlando Stadium last night.

After Mamelodi Sundowns played to a goalless draw with Orlando Pirates on Tuesday, Chiefs knew they needed to win against Wits to extend their lead to six points.

Chiefs thought they had the points in the bag after leading 1-0 after Samir Nurkovic gave them the lead, but Wits had other ideas as they equalised right at the death through Cole Alexander who capitalised from sloppy defending by their defence.

Having dominated the better part of the match, Chiefs will feel they had dropped the two points than gaining one after wasting several decent chances to put the game to bed but poor finishing cost them dearly.

Credit to The Clever Boys though, who despite being a goal down, never stopped running and fighting and should be happy with the results of their effort.

Wits, having played at the weekend in the Nedbank Cup semi-final against Sundown and when they lost 2-3 at the same venue, still showed signs of rustiness and were struggling to get out of their own half for most of the opening half.

Chiefs on the other hand came to the fixture fresh and took control of the encounter from the onset and were more effective.

Ernst Middendorp's was without Reeva Frosler (suspended) and George Maluleka who has already joined title rivals Sundowns. Wits were without suspended defender Sifiso Hlanti and Buhle Mkhwanazi.