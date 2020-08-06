'I don't know if we're ready' - Pitso Mosimane

Normally, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane isn't short of confidence, but preparing his side under stringent coronavirus protocols seems to have divested him of his inherent buoyancy.

After a four-month break due to the coronavirus outbreak, Sundowns finally return to action by facing Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (7.30pm).

Generally, Mosimane is pumped up for his side's upcoming fixtures, but during his virtual media conference yesterday, the Masandawana tactician lamented how Covid-19 has inconvenienced their preparations.

"For me to tell you we are ready, we know what to do and we know how we are going to handle this - I am not brave enough to say that," Mosimane said.

"I have read a lot of interviews from other coaches, saying they're ready for everything... I don't know if we're ready."

Mosimane narrated how adhering to health protocols has made their preparations a nightmare: "Training in small groups... strange things. Players sitting there, the other ones far away.

"We've done only one video analysis. And also on the video analysis, there's that social distancing... you wait for the second time because you can't be in a closed room."

The Brazilians mentor continued: "We had also players who couldn't train because they'd tested [positive] for Covid-19 and we didn't have them. We had to isolate them."