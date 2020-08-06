Chippa United trying to kill two birds with one stone despite facing axe

Taking a tight schedule into account, Chippa United have already started preparing for pre-season even though they still have to survive relegation in the current campaign.

Although saving their Absa Premiership status is top of their priority list, Chippa's COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi said the club was attempting to kill two birds with one stone. He said players will not be given much time for a break in between finishing the season and starting up again.

"Of course, the focus is on finishing the season," Mzinzi said. "So we will be doing both jobs at the same time but we think that we are ready for anything that might happen.

"We will probably give our players a very short break. We expect the PSL will resume within a month or so after we complete the season.

"We don't think we are going to get a long break.

"We have made our players aware of that to such an extent that what we have done is to make sure that we don't only renew player contacts for this two months but longer for many of those who we think we will still want in the team.