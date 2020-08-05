SA fans expropriate Belgium side Anderlecht's Twitter handle 'without compensation' after Percy Tau's arrivals
South Africans on Twitter greeted the news of Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau signing on loan for RSC Anderlecht with their normal “land invasion” of the Belgian club’s account‚ asking‚ “Where do we drop our bags?”
This account now belongs to South Africa. pic.twitter.com/czv5UgJXNz— AB Basson (@AB__Basson) August 5, 2020
As has become the norm on the social media platform when a player signs for a European club‚ South Africans arrived en masse on the famous Brussels side’s Twitter handle‚ declaring with characteristic humour they were expropriating it “without compensation”‚ and that it now “belongs to South Africa”.
As I unfollow @ClubBrugge to follow you. pic.twitter.com/JdQRIBlK8N— Innocent Manyike ™ (@ManyikeInno) August 5, 2020
Anderlecht’s Twitter account admin will not know what has hit them‚ and the South Africans arriving in their droves also unashamedly‚ in their zealous and hilariously boisterous and friendly Mzansi manner‚ had no problem even informing them of such.
South Africans are officially here🙌🙌🙌Your Twitter account will never be the same again🤞🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/GPPMLLFIjQ— Mjere (@Mjereza231) August 5, 2020
As a member of the Comment Reading— Tshepi_012 (@smith_tshepi) August 5, 2020
Association of South Africa (CRASA) I’m only here to read comments.
Please keep the comments short and simple. We do appreciate your typing effort, also please watch your
spelling. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/r93UuxiASN
Admin, please start posting in English. This is now our place. pic.twitter.com/zWSWXPI4AN— Letlama (@ThebeBaepi) August 5, 2020
Now we will expropriate this Twitter handle without any compensation pic.twitter.com/1bKM0kgKno— Modise (@Ish_Izzo) August 5, 2020
From today onwards you will put pictures of the Lion🦁 from training to the plane to the club bus and every time he touches the ball in the field... Siyazwana? pic.twitter.com/u0h1ilUJxV— 🦅Palemino8🇿🇦🦍 (@palemino8) August 5, 2020
Ayke sesifikile madoda, makunuke umsunu nje pic.twitter.com/gvxZSM0N9y— Someone's Son. (@Blackanese_Fork) August 5, 2020
Ses'fikile comrades... We're here and proudly South Africans to welcome our Lion Percy Tau... We're following this account and going to be here all the time to wish Tau the best of luck in the matches his gonna be playing. pic.twitter.com/xGFXocN9gH— Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) August 5, 2020
We want him to be a captain otherwise konuka umsoon pic.twitter.com/xVQmsEoJ09— S'khindi Esishwabene (@skhindiii) August 5, 2020
Hope you have patience, sense of humor & a hard head because ..lol the compatriots 😂😂— Mthonyama🇿🇦 (@Tonympetsheni) August 5, 2020
We thank you for your kind words— Stavigator Wa Ko Lehurutshe (@Stavigator7) August 5, 2020
Now can u lead us to VIP section pic.twitter.com/C5fQqmqLAB