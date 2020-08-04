Kaizer Chiefs suspends club boss Bobby Motaung for allegedly partying during the national lockdown

In a shock move Kaizer Chiefs have suspended Bobby Motaung following a series of incriminating videos that went viral in the past week allegedly showing the club's football manager partying during the national lockdown.

This was announced by Chiefs on their social media platforms and official website on Tuesday afternoon.

The move comes as a huge surprise. Bobby Motaung – son of owner Kaizer Motaung and half-sibling to club officials Jessica‚ Kemiso and Kaizer Junior – has largely run Chiefs' signings and hiring and firing of coaches‚ and been influential despite a reputation for an at times extravagant lifestyle.

Chiefs' statement read: "As part of our policies and continuous process of monitoring the public conduct of our members‚ players‚ and staff‚ Kaizer Chiefs has decided to summarily suspend Football Manager Bobby Motaung.