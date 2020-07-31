Mamelodi Sundowns star midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi has extended his stay at Chloorkop for another four years.

“Vila”‚ as he is affectionately known‚ has enjoyed success since he arrived at the club during the 2016-17 season‚ winning two league titles‚ the Telkom Cup and the Caf Super Cup at Sundowns.

With Downs in the semifinal stage of the Nedbank Cup against Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium next weekend (August 8) and still in the hunt for the league title‚ Vilakazi has more to add to his trophy haul.

“I am honoured‚ I am humbled and I am excited to be given another opportunity to play for this great team‚” he said.

“I would like to thank the President (Dr. Patrice Motsepe)‚ the board for trusting and having faith in me and also my coach (Pitso Mosimane)‚ the technical team‚ my teammates for playing a part as well in me being given this opportunity.”

The Bafana Bafana international is going to be key for Mosimane during the remaining matches of the season as the Brazilians will be looking to overtake Absa Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs and claim their 10th PSL title.

“The story continues and I am here to win trophies and more trophies are coming‚” concluded the man who is on 10 goals in all competitions so far this season.